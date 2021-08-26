8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $349,693.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

