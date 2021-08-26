947 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

