Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $121.21 million and $69.66 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,021,004 coins and its circulating supply is 60,398,941 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

