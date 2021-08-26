Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 175,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $119,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

