Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.