Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,080 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

