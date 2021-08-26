Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

