Abbrea Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

