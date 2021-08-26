Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

