Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,425. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

