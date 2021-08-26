Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells $1,222,200.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Minogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00.

ABMD stock opened at $358.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.16. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Abiomed by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Abiomed by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

