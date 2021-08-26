Accel Wealth Management Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,467.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

