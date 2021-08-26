ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.18.

ACVA stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,402.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 306,992 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

