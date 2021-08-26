AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

