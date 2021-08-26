adbank (ADB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $123,197.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $123,197.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00778674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00097524 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

