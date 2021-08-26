Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Adbri’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Adbri Company Profile
