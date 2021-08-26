Aditus (ADI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $110,569.60 and $97,162.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aditus Profile

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

