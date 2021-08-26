Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 123.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $652.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $661.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

