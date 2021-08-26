Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $652.28. 83,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.52. The company has a market cap of $310.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

