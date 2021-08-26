Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,064 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

