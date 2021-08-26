Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99.

