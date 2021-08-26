Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,294 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,487,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

