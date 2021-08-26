Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 981,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 282,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

