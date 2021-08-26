Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,319 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $51.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

