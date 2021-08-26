Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

