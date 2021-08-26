Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,182 Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

