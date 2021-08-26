Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

