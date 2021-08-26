AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) is Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,390 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for about 43.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 81.06% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $61,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000.

SENT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 2,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

