AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,421 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 put options.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.00 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

