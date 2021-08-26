Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

AEVA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

