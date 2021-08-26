Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 122,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.