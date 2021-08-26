Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.10

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

