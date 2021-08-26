Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Agilysys worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

