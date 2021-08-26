AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain Sells 30,000 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813,496. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

