Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 50,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.