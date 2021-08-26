Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 19,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

