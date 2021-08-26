Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.23 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

