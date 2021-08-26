Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.