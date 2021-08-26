Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.