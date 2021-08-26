Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $716.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.98. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.23 and a 12 month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

