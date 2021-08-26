Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Align Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $716.90 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.23 and a 52 week high of $721.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

