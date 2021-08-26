Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $151.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,582.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 12.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

