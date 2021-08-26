Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 310.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 206,137 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.