Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

