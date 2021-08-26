Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 219.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $19,525,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 399,262 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.