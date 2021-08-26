Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

