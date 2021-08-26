Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE SCL opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

