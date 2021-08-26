Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,470 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

