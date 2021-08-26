Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

