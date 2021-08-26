Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 1,231 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pinterest by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pinterest by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

